Road woes sparks unusual protest against Rangpur City Corporation

Angered by prolonged neglect of a major road in Rangpur city, residents today staged a symbolic protest by performing a gayebana janaza, a funeral prayer in-absentia, to declare the Rangpur City Corporation "dead".

The unusual protest took place at the Satmatha Rail Gate area, where a group of local residents participated. The Janaza prayer was led by a local madrasa student.

According to the protesters, the nearly 5-km road stretching from Jahaj Company Mor to Satmatha, one of the busiest routes in the city, has been in a state of disrepair for a long time. Due to repeated digging and lack of regular maintenance, the road has become almost unusable. Large potholes have become a daily hazard, leading to frequent accidents.

Saikat Islam, one of the protesters, said, "The city corporation authorities have remained silent despite repeated complaints about this crucial road."

He also said, "The suffering of city dwellers seems to hold no value to them, so we expressed our anger through this symbolic funeral prayer."

Photo: Collected

Another protester, Tanvir Ahmed, said, "There are many potholes dominating the road. If the road is not repaired immediately, we will call for a larger movement."

Mubarak Hossain, an autorickshaw driver, said, "Driving here is a nightmare."

Sohel Rana, a local college teacher, said, "I take my children to school using this road, and I'm always afraid for our safety. This road is a death trap. Despite paying taxes properly, the city corporation does nothing. It's been like this for ages."

Murad Hossain, a computer shop owner and a resident of another city, echoed the sentiment. "The condition of this road and the city authority's inaction is deeply disappointing. It's shocking how they remain indifferent about such an important road."

When contacted, Rangpur City Corporation's Chief Executive Officer Umme Fatema said, "It's not just the Jahaj Company-Satmatha road. There are nearly 300km of roads that have been damaged across the entire city. We've already submitted a project worth Tk 210.67 crore to the local government ministry. Once approved, repair works will begin."