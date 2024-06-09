Road, Rail, Bridge Sectors: Allocation cut may hamper projects

Fear officials, transport experts stress proper utilisation

The government has proposed to cut down budgetary allocation for road, rail and bridge sectors by around 9 percent in the next fiscal year.

Officials say this may delay the implementation of some ongoing projects as well as execution of their expansion plans.

The allocation for Roads and Highways Department, which is in charge of a 22,476km network of roads and bridges, came down for the first time in five years.

Bangladesh Railway, which is still struggling to expand its service even after receiving a huge investment in the last 16 years, will receive less allocation for the first time in four years.

Prof Hadiuzzaman, an independent transport expert, however, said the allocation given for roads, rail and bridges is still a "handsome one"; and proper utilisation of the allocation is the key.

He said although allocation of these sectors has decreased, allocation for shipping has gone up by around Tk 1,000 crore, which is a positive signal towards building a balanced and smart transport system in the country.

"I think the ongoing financial crisis is the main reason behind the less allocation in this priority sector," he told The Daily Star yesterday.

As per proposed budget placed on Thursday, RHD, BR and Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) will get Tk 58,087 crore under Annual Development Programme (ADP), which is Tk 5,010 crore (8.62 percent) less than the allocation of previous fiscal year.

RHD will get Tk 32,042 crore in 2024-25 fiscal year, which is Tk 2,021 crore (5.93 percent) less than the outgoing fiscal year.

Contacted, Shoaib Ahmed, acting chief engineer of RHD, said it's true that they received less allocation than they sought, but there is still scope to get more allocation when the ADP will be revised in the middle of the fiscal year.

A senior engineer from RHD highlighted that reduced allocation could negatively affect road improvement and bridge replacement projects, impacting the transportation system overall.

Meanwhile, the budget proposed Tk 13, 726 crores for BR in the next fiscal year, which is Tk 1,234 crore (8.25 percent) less than the outgoing fiscal year.

A top BR official said main works of several major projects including Padma Bridge Rail Link, Khulna-Mongla Rail Line, Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Rail Line will be completed within the ongoing fiscal year.

But there are several projects, which are now at initial stage and would require more funds for land acquisition, he said.

He said they have sought over Tk 8,000 crore from the local fund (government) for land acquisition of Sirajganj-Bogura Rail Line, Khulna-Darshan Double Line, Dheerashram ICD, but they got only Tk 4,354 crore.

As a result, the land acquisition process will get delayed, which will also delay the project, he added.

The budget proposed Tk 7,309 crore for BBA, which is Tk 1,755 crore (1,936 percent) less than the outgoing year.

Contacted, BBA Chief Engineer Quazi Muhammad Ferdous said, "We received our expected allocation."

Replying to a question, he said two major projects -- Padma Bridge and Bangabandhu Tunnel -- will be completed within this outgoing fiscal year, resulting in less allocation.