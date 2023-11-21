Road collapses 8 months into construction

A portion of a newly-built road in Dumki upazila collapsed only eight months into its construction, causing immense trouble to the travellers.

Patuakhali Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) built the two-kilometre-long and 12-feet-wide road in Char Boyra area about eight month ago.

But the important road has not only developed several potholes, but about nine-feet portion of the road, close to a sluice-gate constructed by the Water Development Board (WDB), has collapsed recently, distrusting traffic movements.

Finding no alternative, many autorickshaws, rickshaw-van drivers and motorcyclists are still using the road amid risk of accidents.

Local people, however, alleged that parts of the road collapsed due to use of sub-standard materials in the construction work.

Patuakhali LGED constructed the paved road, stretching from Dumki Board Bazar to Panchayat Bazar, that connects Patuakhali-Baufal regional road, spending Tk 76 lakh.

Local construction firm Talukdar Enterprise, who got the work order, started the construction in December last year and completed the work in February this year.

Locals said at the beginning they urged the contractor's men to stop using the low-quality materials, but they did not pay any heed in this regard.

Abul Hossain, one of the local residents, said travelling has become much easier due to construction of the road.

But vehicular movement has been badly hampering since part of the newly-constructed road near the sluice-gate area collapsed couple of days ago, he said.

Meanwhile, denying the allegation of using sub-standard materials, Jewel Talukder, owner of Talukder Enterprise, said the work has been done according to the work order.

The road had collapsed due to movements of heavy vehicles and goods-laden trucks on the new-built road, he added.

Dumki Upazila LGED Engineer Azizul Haque said against each work order there is a provision to hold the security money deposited by the contractor concern for a year. If the contractor fails to meet the required standard of the construction work, repair works would be conducted with the security deposit, he added.