RMG workers' protest: 10km tailback on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway

Suspension of vehicular movement since this morning has led to a 10km-long tailback on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

The road was obstructed by workers of five factories of T&Z Apparels Limited in Gazipur's city's Basan area in protest of outstanding salaries.

According to the workers, they took to the streets as they had not been paid for the past three months, defying payment dates set by the police and army. Thus, they had no other option but to take to the streets.

Commuters of Salna, Tongi, Chandana Chowrasta and Bhogra Bypass roads were seen walking to their destinations. While the men were seen carrying the larger loads or bags, women and children were seen walking in fear around agitated protesters who were barring even small vehicles -- motorbikes, rickshaws, and other battery-run three-wheelers -- from plying the roads.

"I have been sitting in this jam for hours. All the passengers left, but I have no way of leaving. I don't know how much longer it will take until the road clears," said Saidul Islam, a driver of Ananya Paribahan, which operates on the Dhaka-Kishoreganj route.

Raihan Mia, a driver of VIP Paribahan who has been stuck at Chandana intersection since 1:00pm, shared a similar plight.

"I boarded the United Paribahan bus from Mymensingh to visit my son in Jatrabari. I have been waiting for the past four hours with no clue what is going around," said Mohammad Kamal, a 64-year-old passenger, adding that he did not resort to walking as he is a heart and kidney patient and his health does not permit it.

Acknowledging the payment defaults, Mosharraf Hossain, assistant superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police, said he tried to negotiate with the workers, but they are not listening.

"The protests are still underway. I don't know when this movement will end," he added.