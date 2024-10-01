Transport
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 1, 2024 08:14 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 08:16 PM

Transport

RMG workers' demo: Traffic normal on Dhaka-M'singh highway after 11 hours

Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 1, 2024 08:14 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 08:16 PM
Dhaka-Mymensingh highway blocked by RMG workers
Photo: Collected

Traffic movement on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway returned to normal 11 hours after RMG workers blocked the highway this morning, demanding payment of unpaid wages.

Al Mamun, a Gazipur traffic police inspector, told our Gazipur correspondent that traffic on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway was normal around 7:00pm.

Gazipur Industrial Police Inspector Bayjid Mia told The Daily Star that the Apparel Plus Limited factory workers received their 26-day salary arrears for July. As workers withdrew from the blockade, the plying of vehicles normalised this evening.

The workers of the Apparel Plus Limited factory blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway for nearly seven hours since 6:00pm yesterday, demanding the settlement of their overdue salaries

The highway reopened early today, around 1:00am.

The workers resumed their protest around 8:00am today again in the Bhogra area of Gazipur, halting traffic movement.

