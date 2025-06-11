Residents suffer as vital road in sorry state

Residents of Benapole Municipality have long been facing immense hassle with their daily commute as around 1.5-kilometre stretch of the Benapole-Bahadurpur road has been lying in a sorry state.

The road was dug up around a year back, but it was later only levelled with a road-roller spending Tk 5 lakh. Further repairs remain suspended due to fund constraints, said municipality sources.

The municipality authorities claimed that repair work will begin once a nearly Tk 240 crore contract under the Resilient Urban and Territorial Development Project (RUTDP) is signed.

The Benapole Municipality Office itself, as well as numerous educational institutions including Benapole Degree College, are located along this vital thoroughfare in the town, used by around 50,000 people and hundreds of vehicles daily.

Due to its deplorable condition, students, office-goers and other pedestrians are often compelled to wade through mud and dusty air during their daily commute.

"Many rickshaw and easy-bike drivers either avoid the road or charge double fare. Its present condition is having a negative impact on student attendance," said Kamruzzaman Shanti, principal of Benapole Degree College.

Students are equally frustrated.

"The road is unusable. No vehicle wants to come here, and if they do, they charge extra fare. We often have to carry an extra set of clothes since the mud and dust on the road turn our clothes dirty," said Abid Hossain, a local student.

Contacted, Mosharraf Hossain, municipality engineer, said it will not be possible to fix the road without new allocations.

"The situation might improve soon, as the World Bank-funded RUTDP -- worth Tk 240 crore -- is slated to be signed with the municipal administrator. Once the agreement is reached, repair work on this road and other incomplete projects will be expedited," he said.

Dr Kazi Najib Hasan, administrator of Benapole Municipality and also Sharsha upazila nirbahi officer, acknowledged the road's dire condition.

"We've submitted a project proposal to the Local Government Engineering Department. The RUTDP has been approved but is awaiting the tender process. Once it's completed, repair work will begin," he assured.