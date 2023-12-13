Repair work done, rail link may open tomorrow

Repair work on the Dhaka-Mymensingh railway route has been completed, said authorities, making it possible to reopen railway communication tomorrow.

"The repair work of the line has been completed. After removing 7 damaged coaches, the train will resume tomorrow Thursday," said Hanif Ali, station master of Joydevpur Railway Junction.

However, it is not possible to say when the communication will begin, he added.

One person was killed and at least 11 injured when a 20-foot stretch of rail track was deliberately removed by unidentified saboteurs, leading to the derailment of the Dhaka-bound Mohanganj Express in Gazipur early today.

Police and district administration officials said they recovered two gas cylinders which were used to power gas cutters to sever the section of the track.

The train derailed while going from Netrakona to Dhaka.

Apart from causing damage to the locomotive and carriages of the train, the incident also damaged 600 feet of track, the station master said.

It made 100 sleepers completely unusable. 300 feet of railway line had to be re-laid, he added.

"There is still a lot of small work to be done. Rail traffic will resume on the decision of the railway authorities," said Joydevpur Junction Rail Police In-charge SI Shahidul Islam.