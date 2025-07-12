Rangpur roads riddled with potholes

Most of the major roads in Rangpur city are riddled with potholes, cracks, and eroded surfaces due to years of neglect and lack of maintenance, causing immense suffering for commuters.

During the rainy season, the potholes fill with water, making the roads even more treacherous.

One of the worst-affected roads stretches from Jahaz Company Mor to Saatmatha -- an important route used daily by thousands of people to enter the city.

"Carrying a sick passenger on this road only makes their condition worse. Accidents happen almost every day due to vehicles overturning," said auto-rickshaw driver Mozammel.

During a recent visit, this correspondent found the road from Bangladesh Bank Mor to Burirhat, roughly three kilometres long, in similarly deplorable condition. The Burirhat-Hazirhat road has over a hundred visible potholes and becomes impassable during the monsoon due to waterlogging.

Faridul Islam, a rice trader at Burirhat Bazar, said, "There are days we can't even transport goods because drivers refuse to take this route."

The total road network in Rangpur city spans 1,456 kilometres; of this, 953km are paved, while 503km are dirt roads, said Azom Ali, superintending engineer (in charge) of Rangpur City Corporation (RCC).

About 300km of the paved roads are now in unusable condition -- roughly one-third of the city's paved roads, he said.

Major city roads -- Jahaz Company Mor to Saatmatha, Cigarette Company to Hi-Tech Park, Charmatha to Islampur, Babupara, Mistripara, Hazirhat, Mahiganj, and Kukrul -- are all dotted with large craters, locals said.

In many places, accumulated water in the holes makes them resemble small ponds, they added.

Abu Hasnat Rana, a college teacher who commutes from Lalmonirhat, said, "The road from Saatmatha to Jahaz Company Mor is crucial, yet it's in such a dire state. We have to endure a lot of jolts to travel even a short distance."

Azom Ali said they have submitted a proposal of project worth Tk 210.67 crore to the LGRD ministry to address the issue through routine maintenance.

"We're trying to secure funding, but in the meantime, we are carrying out temporary repairs on high-risk roads," he added.