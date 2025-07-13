Rangpur-Dhaka highway: Maize drying on road disrupts traffic

This needs to be stopped immediately, says a truck driver

At least 13 spots along the Rangpur-Dhaka highway in Mithapukur and Pirganj upazilas of Rangpur have been turned into makeshift maize drying yards, severely disrupting traffic and increasing the risk of accidents.

A field visit revealed that both paddy and maize are being dried directly on the highway throughout the day. Piles of maize on both lanes create significant obstacles for vehicles, especially motorcycles and easy bikes, which are at greater risk of slipping and skidding.

Zulfikar Ali, a truck driver from the Mithapukur area, said, "Every day from morning to evening, people are drying maize and paddy on the highway. It becomes extremely difficult for us to drive safely. This needs to be stopped immediately."

Rahim Sarkar, a motorcyclist, said, "Riding over maize is very dangerous. There have already been several motorcycle accidents here. The tyres easily slip, and there's nothing we can do once that happens."

Locals alleged that several traders, lacking their own drying yards, have been using the highway to dry crops for years. Despite being aware of the situation, the local administration and the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) have not taken any meaningful action.

Moksed Ali, a day labourer drying maize with four other workers, said, "We get Tk 400 per day for this work. We try to be careful while spreading the maize on the road."

Shafiqul Islam, a maize trader, admitted to drying maize on the highway, saying, "I don't have my own drying yard. Sometimes I have no choice but to dry maize this way. However, I don't do it regularly."

Contacted, Md Moniruzzaman, executive engineer of Rangpur RHD, said, "We've installed warning signs to restrict entry to the highway, but many people ignore them. We will soon launch drives in collaboration with the local administration to stop this illegal practice."