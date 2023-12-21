Rail vulnerable to sabotage at 350 points

Finds Bangladesh Railway, moves to address the risks

Amid increasing acts of sabotage, Bangladesh Railway has identified 350 vulnerable places on the nearly 3,000 kilometres of railway lines across the country.

In Dhaka, Gazipur, Tangail, Narsingdi, and Narayanganj districts, there are 55 spots, said Anowar Hossain, superintendent of Dhaka Railway Police, adding that police were guarding those spots round the clock.

Bangladesh Railway (BR) officials say it is difficult to ensure proper security on the rail lines that go through remote areas, swamps, secluded places, and forests.

Since the risky places are in those areas, railway police would soon patrol the lines on foot, sources said.

AM Saleh Uddin, joint director general (operations) at the BR, said officials were taking measures to address the vulnerabilities at the 350 spots.

It is hard to combat saboteurs who board trains as passengers, he said. "But we are doing our best to make railways safer."

Four travellers, including a toddler, died in a fire at Mohanganj Express in the capital before daybreak on Tuesday. Police say the train was set on fire by saboteurs.

Around 7:00pm yesterday, BR employees in Rajarhat upazila of Kurigram found that nuts and bolts holding the rails to the sleepers had gone missing on a bridge.

Officials say it was by sheer luck that the problem was detected before any train got on the bridge.

Earlier in the day, the Rupsha Express heading to Khulna narrowly escaped derailment as several sleepers were removed near Dinajpur's Birampur station.

According to a high BR official, residents of villages next to the risky spots will be alerted soon, and the police will also create awareness.

An intelligence source told this correspondent that officers were preparing a list of BNP-Jamaat activists living near the risky places.

Anowar, superintendent of Dhaka Railway Police, said police were working closely with BR's "way men".

The railway police recently sent a letter to the BR, requesting more fire extinguishers and CCTV cameras in every carriage.

A train usually has 14 to 20 carriages and only three to four police personnel, said SP Anowar. "If CCTV cameras are installed, it will be helpful to detect criminals," he added.

BR Joint Director Saleh said there were security cameras in every station. "But no decision has been made about installing CCTV cameras on running trains."

BR sources said a letter was sent from the office of the chief operating officer of railway's eastern region to various departments of the railway, saying that "in the ongoing adverse political situation, tracks in certain areas should be patrolled."

Besides, trains would maintain a cruising speed between 40km and 50km from 11:00pm to 6:00am, down from the current 60km to 80km per hour.

After December 13, when 20 feet of rail was found dislocated in Gazipur, BR started using gang cars to check the tracks before the movement of passenger trains.