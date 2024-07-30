Rail service to resume on limited scale from Thursday

Trains to run on short-distance routes; no decision yet on intercity trains

Bangladesh Railway (BR) will resume operations of passenger trains on a limited scale from Thursday (August 1), around two weeks after the service was suspended.

Some local, mail and commuter trains will be operated on the short distance routes during the break of the ongoing curfew, Railways Minister Zillul Hakim said today.

However, no decision regarding the intercity train service was taken, he told reporters after a meeting with the officials of his ministry and railway in the capital's Rail Bhaban.

Earlier on July 24, Railways Ministry Secretary Humayun Kabir told journalists that BR would resume operations on a limited scale from the following day. But later the BR backtracked from the decision.

The BR suspended operation of all train services from July 18 afternoon amid violence in different parts of the country centring the quota reform movement.