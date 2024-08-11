Rail operations to resume with goods trains tomorrow

Intercity services to resume from August 15, tickets available from 5pm tomorrow

Bangladesh Railway will resume railway operations from tomorrow, after more than three weeks.

They will resume operation of goods train tomorrow, while mail, express, local and commuter trains will start services on August 13, intercity trains on August 15.

Tickets for intercity trains will be available online from 5:00pm tomorrow.

However, operation of Parabat Express and Jamalpur Express trains will remain suspended, Nahid Hasan Khan, director (public relations) of Bangladesh Railway, announced the developments in a press release today.

Operation of passenger trains were suspended since July 18 amid the nationwide violence centring the quota reform movement.

Some goods trains continued to operate for one or two days after July 18.

However, BR continued to operate oil-tanker carrying trains.