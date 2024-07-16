Public transport shortage causes commuter suffering in Dhaka

The number of public transport on Dhaka's main streets is severely reduced, causing significant inconvenience to commuters.

The scarcity of public buses, the city's primary mode of transport, is worsening as private bus operators keep their vehicles off the roads, fearing violence amid today's counter-programmes by Chhatra League and students protesting for quota reform in government jobs.

Samdani Khandakar, office secretary of the Dhaka Bus Transport Owners Association, said student blockades at several points in the city are causing severe traffic congestion, making it difficult for people to find buses.

However, he denied that bus operators are withholding bus services due to potential violence.

The ongoing student protest against the quota system in government jobs has caused severe disruptions in Dhaka and other parts of the country, leaving people in considerable distress.

Students have taken to the streets in at least eight districts, blocking roads and train routes.

Many inter-district passengers have also suffered as protesters blocked major railways and highways, cutting off Dhaka from different parts of the country.