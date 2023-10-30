Transport
Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 30, 2023 06:04 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 30, 2023 06:07 PM

Public, goods transport to operate during BNP's blockade

Star Digital Report
Representational image. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star/File

Leaders of transport owners and workers today decided to operate vehicles -- both passenger and goods -- during the three-day blockade called by BNP from tomorrow.

They took the decision in a joint meeting of the leaders of different transport associations with Shajahan Khan, president of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation, in the chair.

The meeting was held at the central office of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association in the capital, said a press release.

Yesterday, BNP called for a countrywide road, rail and waterways blockade on October 31, November 1 and 2.

