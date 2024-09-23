Protesting aspiring migrants halts traffic in Gulshan

Several hundred protesters, hoping to study abroad through the agency "BSB Global Network," today blocked the Gulshan-2 intersection in the capital for several hours, creating severe traffic gridlock in adjacent areas.

The protest began around 3:00pm and continued until 6:30pm, Ziaur Rahman, additional deputy commissioner of DMP's Traffic Division (Gulshan) told The Daily Star.

He said protesters claimed that they had paid large sums of money to the agency, which had promised to send students abroad for studies. However, the agency failed to fulfill its promises, neither facilitating their travel nor refunding the money.

The protest caused traffic to come to a standstill on major routes including Kakoli-Gulshan-2, New Market-Badda, and United Hospital-Gulshan-1 roads.

By 6:30pm, the protesters vacated the Gulshan-2 area, and traffic resumed on the roads, the traffic official said.