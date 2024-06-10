Projects to procure rolling stock underway: railways minister

Railways Minister Zillul Hakim today told parliament that work is underway to approve projects over procurement of rolling stock for ensuing easy travel of the rail passengers and increasing revenue through transporting goods.

The projects include procurement of 420 broad gauge wagons, 54 metre gauge passenger carriages, 46 broad gauge locomotives, 50 metre gauge locomotives and 290 broad gauge (bogie flat container track) wagons.

The minister said this while replying to a query of ruling Awami League MP Fahmi Glondaz Babel from Mymensingh-10.

While replying to another query of AL lawmaker Ali Azam, he informed the House that for the first time in Bangladesh, the Railways Ministry has taken measures to add 40 new locomotives with Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) in railway to a bid to reduce cost of fuel and maintenance purposes.

In reply to a query of Mohammad Huchamuddin Chowdhury from Sylhet-5, the railways minister said the ministry has taken various measures including importing 20 metre gauge locomotives and 150 metre gauge coach from Korea to turn the railways a profitable venture.

"Besides, it is under the process to procure 350 metre gauge, 300 broad gauge coach, 100 metre gauge and 40 broad gauge locomotives," the minister said.

While responding a query of Bhola-2 MP Ali Azam, Minister Zillul informed the House that the ministry will take the investment project on construction of railway lines from Bhanga to Kuakata if development partner is determined.

In reply to another query of M Abdul Latif, AL MP from Chattogram-11, he added on time performance (OTP) of Railways has improved in the first three months of this year compared to the same period of previous year.