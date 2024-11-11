Probashi Lounge to provide rest, affordable food for expats: Asif Nazrul

Probashi Lounge, which was inaugurated today at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for expatriate workers, will provide a place to rest, affordable food, internet access, and advisory services.

Law and Expatriates' Welfare Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul shared the information on his verified Facebook page today. This is the first lounge dedicated to expatriate workers, he said.

Under the patronage of the chief adviser, the expatriates' welfare ministry has completed the establishment of the lounge, with assistance from the International Organisation for Migration and the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh.

In addition to the lounge, 100 support staff have been deployed at the airport for the assistance of expatriates, and another 100 will be recruited soon.

Furthermore, at the request of the expatriates' welfare ministry, the Civil Aviation Authority will arrange another lounge with about 1,000 seats at the airport's drop-off area for passengers and their family members.

The new lounge will be operational within the next seven days.

Prof Nazrul said the expatriates' welfare ministry is committed to providing "VIP services" to expatriate workers at the airport.