Postogola Bridge opens to traffic tomorrow morning after repair

The Postogola Bridge on the Buriganga river will be opened to traffic from 6:00am tomorrow after the completion of the repair works on the important bridge at the entry point of Dhaka.

"Repair works have been completed. We are now carrying out a load test which will be done within tonight. The bridge will be opened to traffic from 6:00am tomorrow (Saturday)," Sabuj Uddin Khan, additional chief engineer (Dhaka zone) of the Roads and Highways Department, told The Daily Star.

RHD started repair works on the bridge on February 22 and kept the bridge off-limit for heavy vehicles like trucks, pickup vans, covered vans, and lorries since then.

Besides, the bridge remained off-limits to buses, microbuses, cars, and other vehicles in different phases.