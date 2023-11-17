Police protection not sufficient

Say owners, staffers for not operating long-route buses

Bus owners have refrained from operating long-route buses due to insufficient security measures on highways amid the ongoing blockade and hartal called by BNP and other parties.

Passengers have also been discouraged from going on long-distance journeys for the same reason, which is why long-route buses are not being operated despite assurances from law enforcement agencies, said bus owners and staffers.

Mosharaf Hossain Joy, a driver of Diganta Paribahan on the Dhaka-Satkhira route, said, "We were promised escort services by law enforcers for long-route buses, but we have yet to receive such services."

"Police only provide security upon complaint, and even then, it is limited to certain highway police stations or outpost jurisdictions, not for the entire journey," he said.

"Without adequate security, passengers fear potential arson attacks, for which we haven't been able to attract sufficient passengers for our journeys," he added.

Joy only operates buses when passenger numbers are sufficient, especially on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Daily Star visited Gabtoli and Sayedabad bus terminals over the last week and spoke to dozens of bus drivers and staffers, and they echoed the same.

Md Siam, a counterman of Tungipara Express on Dhaka-Gopalganj-Khulna route, said usually 50 buses leave Dhaka between 5:00am and noon daily.

"But only eight buses left today [yesterday], due to a shortage of passengers. The passengers are not coming in fear of arson and lack of security," he claimed.

Faruk Hossain, a driver of Janani Paribahan on Dhaka-Chuadanga route, said, "Sometimes, we find police patrols on highways, but these are not adequate," he said.

An owner of a bus company that has over two dozen buses, requesting anonymity, said, "Passengers don't have confidence in existing security measures, so they are avoiding long-route travel."

"We are trying to improve security measures by holding talks with the authorities," he added.

Romesh Chandra Ghosh, chairman of Bangladesh Bus Truck Owners' Association, said, "We are trying to improve the security measures by holding talks with the authorities concerned."

Contacted, Anowar Hossain, deputy inspector general (operation) of the police headquarters, refuted the allegations of bus owners and staff. "We are providing adequate security measures and escort by coordinating with the highway police and district police units. Still, we will look into the allegations," he added.