PM unveils inauguration plaque at Motijheel metro rail station

The inauguration programme of the Agargaon-Motijheel section of MRT Line-6 and construction work of MRT Line-5 (northern route) ended following prayers, handing over two mementoes to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and two photo sessions of project officials.
The prime minister will now address a rally organised by the Dhaka city Awami League at Arambagh intersection.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled the dummy inauguration plaques of the Agargaon-Motijheel section of MRT Line-6 and The construction work of MRT Line-5 (northern route).
The inauguration programme of the Agargaon-Motijheel section of Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 and the construction work of MRT Line-5 (northern route) started on the first floor of Motijheel metro rail station.
The train carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reached Motijheel station, 24 minutes after it set off from Agargaon.
During the journey from Agargaon to Motijheel, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader urged metro rail users to maintain cleanliness.
Speaking to journalists on the train, he urged people not to pest posters on pillars of metro rail.
The metro train carrying the prime minister and other dignitaries started its journey from Agargaon towards Motijheel.
After the train journey started, the PM told journalists inside the train that she was very delighted that the Agargaon-Motijheel section has started started service.
She cut a ribbon and boarded the train at 2:40pm.
It reached Farmgate at 2:49pm.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the Agargaon-Motijheel section of the first metro rail of the country.
She waved a green flag on the platform of the Agargaon station to signal the start of the first metro journey from Agargaon to Motijheel.
The prime minister bought a ticket from one of the ticket machine on the first floor of the station.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reached Agargaon Metro Rail Station at 2:25pm to inaugurate the Agargaon-Motijheel section of the country's first metro rail line.
She is expected to travel on a metro train to Motijheel Metro Station. Some dignitaries are supposed to accompany her during the 8km journey from Agargaon to Motijheel.
At a programme at the first floor of the Motijheel Metro Station, the prime minister will inaugurate the new section, along with the construction work of MRT Line-5 (northern route), the country's third metro rail line.
MRT Line-5 (northern route) will be a 20km line from Hemayetpur to Bhatara via Gabtoli, Mirpur-10, Gulshan. The deadline for the Tk 41,239 crore project is 2028.
After the inaugural event, Hasina will address a rally organised by the Dhaka city Awami League at Arambagh intersection.
