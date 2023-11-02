PM set to open Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar rail line on Nov 11

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the much-anticipated Dohazari-Cox's Bazar Rail Line on November 11, but it will be opened to traffic on December 1.

Md Siraj-Ud-Doula Khan, public relations officer of the railway ministry, confirmed the development to UNB today.

Earlier there was a schedule to inaugurate the rail line on November 12, but it was brought forward by a day, he said, adding that passenger trains will run from December 1.

According to the project officials, under the project a 102-km new dual gauge single railway line from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar has been built at a cost of Tk 18,000 crore.

On April 3, 2011, the prime minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of railway tracks between Dohazari-Ramu-Cox's Bazar and Ramu-Ghumdhum.