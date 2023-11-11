People suffer as congestion paralyses Airport Road for hours

Gridlock on Airport Road near the Banani Intersection around 10:30pm yesterday. Photo: Anisur Rahman

Vehicular movement on Airport Road almost came to a halt yesterday, causing immense suffering to people at the weekend.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's traffic division blamed a concert held at Bangladesh Army Stadium, located adjacent to the road, for the massive traffic jam.

The road not only connects the airport and Uttara areas to the southern part of Dhaka city but also connects the capital with the northern parts of the country.

Congestion on such a busy road soon affected the other parts of the city. The roads that connect Banani, Mirpur, Bashundhara and nearby areas to Airport Road also saw long congestion.

The Coke Studio Bangla Live 2.0 concert attracted a huge crowd.

Aminul Islam, who had to wait for at least two hours in the jam, blamed mismanagement by the concert authorities.

"Thousands of people are suffering on the road for hours just because of a music show organised without proper crowd management. This is unacceptable," he said.

Salma Islam was on a public bus heading from Tejgaon to Uttara. She was stuck in the same place near Banani from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

"I was baffled because on Fridays this road remains relatively free of traffic jams," she said.

"Everybody on social media is talking about how the concert audiences parked their vehicles along the airport road causing this jam. How could the authority permit such a concert without considering the traffic situation?" asked Salma.

Monibur Rahman, additional commissioner (traffic) of DMP said, "The concert organisers sold more tickets than announced attracting a massive crowd at the stadium in the afternoon. The spectators parked their vehicles indiscriminately along the road, resulting in massive congestion".

"We have already cleared several intersections by removing the parked vehicles and the flow of traffic is now getting back to normal," said Rahman at around 9:00pm yesterday.

However, the chaos lasted till the early hours of today, said Ziaul Hoque, who returned to Uttara from Farmgate around 12:45am.

The Daily Star made several attempts to contact the concert organisers but did not get any response from their side.