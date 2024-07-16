People suffer as bridge collapses in Ishwarganj

People cross this broken bridge on Kanchamatia river in Mymensingh’s Ishwarganj upazila amid risk, since it collapsed on Friday. Photo: Collected

Thousands of people of several villages have been facing serious trouble since the bridge on Kanchamatia river in Ishwarganj upazila collapsed on Friday.

Villagers said hundreds of people of different villages under four unions as well as motorised vehicles used to ply on the risky bridge every day.

However, no casualties were reported when the vulnerable bridge at Sahebnagar village in Sohagi union collapsed on July 12 afternoon, they said.

According to sources, Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) constructed the concrete bridge in 1999.

Ahmed Ali, a resident of Sohagi village, said several thousand residents including students of different villages under four unions of the upazila are in great misery since the bridge collapsed on Friday afternoon.

Moreover, farmers of the area, which is famous for vegetable cultivation in large scale, are counting losses as they are unable to transport their produces to the nearby markets since collapse of the important bridge, Ali said.

Rokeya Begum, former member of Sohagi union parishad (UP), said some 40 students of her area including her two daughters could not attend their institutions in the last two days due to the broken bridge.

Although the bridge was in a vulnerable state for the last several years, local UP did not take any step to repair it in all these years, Rokeya alleged.

Now villagers are crossing the river on rafts made from banana trees, spending Tk 10 for each trip, she further added.

Sohagi UP Chairman Kadir Ahmed Bhuiyan said although the bridge was constructed nearly 25 years ago, it had been in a dilapidated condition for the last four years due to plying of heavy vehicles.

Plying of overloaded trucks could not be stopped due to lack of proper monitoring, resulting the collapse of the bridge, said the chairman.

Abot 1,000 students of eight educational institutions of the locality are the worst sufferers as they are facing untold suffering while crossing the river, he added.

Ishwarganj LGED Upazila Engineer Aysha Akter said a proposal to construct a new bridge under the '100-metre Bridge Project' has been submitted recently.

They have visited the spot and steps will be taken soon to mitigate the sufferings of locals, she added.