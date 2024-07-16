People suffer for battered roads

People cross this broken bridge on Kanchamatia river in Mymensingh’s Ishwarganj upazila amid risk, since it collapsed on Friday. Photo: Collected

Residents of Tangail municipality are suffering immensely as most of the roads in the town have long been in a battered condition due to lack of repair works for years.

Some roads are so worn out that those have become unfit for vehicular movement. Town dwellers are being compelled to use the roads daily for commute amid risk of accidents.

Despite being aware of the situation, the municipality authority has neither taken any step to this end yet, nor took any accountability over the public sufferings, alleged several residents.

The Battala-Baby Stand road is one of those in utter disarray.

"It is an important thoroughfare in the town. Numerous potholes have emerged all over the road, some of those being so large that heavy vehicles get stuck while smaller ones overturn often while plying the road, leading to injuries to commuters," told Saiful Islam, a battery-run auto-rickshaw driver.

"The recent heavy rains left the road in an even worse shape. It needs urgent repairs," he added.

Sujon Miah, a resident of Bajitpur area, said, "The condition of Bajitpur-Baka Miar Bridge road may give the impression that there is no authority to oversee the town's welfare and management."

Mahmudul Hasan, a local trader, echoed him.

Delwar Hossain, traffic inspector (administration) in Tangail, said, "While the Battala-Baby Stand road is already in a sorry state, the pressure of vehicles on it, including goods-laden heavier ones, rose after the Roads and Highways Department started renovating the Baby Stand-Nirala Intersection road."

Shahin Miah, a trader on the town's Victoria Road, said there is no footpath on the road even though it is one the most important roads in the town. "As such, pedestrians are being compelled to move through the road amid risk and often face accidents," he said.

SM Sirajul Haque Khan Alamgir, mayor of Tangail municipality, said they were aware about the public sufferings due to bad shape of several roads in the town.

"We have already reconstructed the road from Nirala Intersection to Baby Stand. There is also plan to develop all other roads in the town as soon as possible," he added.