Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 9 hours

The ferry services on Paturia-Daulatdia and Aricha-Kazirhat routes were suspended for nine hours and over eleven hours respectively today amid poor visibility due to dense fog.

Deputy General Manager (Commerce) of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Aricha Regional Office Shah Md Khaled Newaz said, "To avoid accidents, the ferry services on the Aricha-Kazirhat route were halted at 10:15pm while the Paturia-Daulatdia route at 11:30pm."

Services on the Paturia-Daulatdia route started around 8:30am while Aricha-Kazirhat route around 9:45am, he said.

Ferry 'Shah Ali' was anchored at Kazirhat ferry ghat in Pabna while other ferries on the route anchored at Aricha Ghat in Manikganj.

The ferries -- 'Keramat Ali', 'Shah Paran', 'Golam Mawla' and 'Dhaka' were stranded in the middle-river of Paturia-Daulatdia route during the suspension of ferry movement.

Besides, four ferries were anchored at Daulatdia ferry ghat in Rajbari and five ferries at Paturia ghat in Manikganj.'