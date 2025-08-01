Passengers vandalise Ctg Railway Station office after Cox’s Bazar train cancelled

The train schedule was cancelled due to a shortage of engines

A group of agitated passengers vandalised an office of Chattogram Railway Station this evening after the sudden cancellation of the Cox's Bazar-bound Probal Express train schedule.

The incident occurred around 6:00pm when around 200 people vandalised the station manager's office, damaging a door, nameplate, and furniture, according to an official from Railway Nirapatta Bahini (security force), who spoke to The Daily Star on the condition of anomymity.

The train was cancelled due to a shortage of engines, the official said.

Chattogram Railway Station Manager Abu Bakkar Siddique said the passengers were requested to collect refunds for their tickets after the cancellation was announced.

"But some of them reacted violently and vandalised parts of the station," he confirmed.

The Probal Express was scheduled to depart from Chattogram at 3:15pm for Cox's Bazar but was cancelled.

Currently, two intercity trains operate on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route: Probal Express and Saikat Express.

However, passengers have frequently complained about schedule disruptions on this route.