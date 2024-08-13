Passenger trains resume operations today, inter-city from Thursday

Local, commuter, and mail trains across the country resumed operations today after suspension of 25 days, said Bangladesh Railway.

Inter-city trains will resume from Thursday, said Bangladesh Railway.

The resumption comes after a turbulent period of agitation and violence across the country in the last few weeks.

Freight trains started running from yesterday.

Officials of Kamalapur Railway Station said the Balaka, Dewanganj Commuter, Narayanganj Commuter, Mahua Express, Turag, Karnaphuli, and Titas Commuter trains left from Dhaka in the morning. Similarly, scheduled trains are coming towards Dhaka from different parts of the country.

The decision was taken at a meeting at Rail Bhaban on Sunday, the first working day of the interim government that took charge after the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government.

On July 16, railway tracks were blocked in Dhaka, Gazipur, Chattogram, Feni, Mymensingh, Rangpur and other areas during protests over quota reformation in government jobs. Train services were disrupted for several hours.

The next day, the train services returned to normal. However, on July 18, rail operation was halted across the country due to the "complete shutdown" announced by students.