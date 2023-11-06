Pass holders can board trains returning from Motijheel after 11:30am

Passengers with passes will be able to board metro rail trains returning from Motijheel even after the counters close at 11:30am.

Those who have MRT/Rapid passes or bought tickets before 11:30am will be eligible to board the returning trains, the metro rail authority said in a press release yesterday.

Metro rail trains are currently running in the Agargaon-Motijheel route from 7:30am to 11:30am.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Agargaon-Motijheel section of the country's first metro rail on November 4.

The Mass Rapid Transit Line-6 now run through the entirety of the Uttara North-Motijheel route.

The PM inaugurated the Uttara-North-Agargaon section last December.