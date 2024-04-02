A paltry 3 paisa cut in bus fare

Jatri Kalyan Samity terms it mockery with passengers

The government has reduced bus fare by only 3 paisa per kilometre, a decision many found ridiculous and unimplementable.

Issuing a circular yesterday, the Road Transport and Highways Division said the decision will come into force from today.

The fare for 156km bus trip from Dhaka (Saydabad terminal) to Barishal should reduce by only Tk 4.68, which is now Tk 524 including tolls, and the fare for the 242km trip from Dhaka to Chattogram should reduce by Tk 7.26, now Tk 675 including tolls.

The distance between Pallabi and Bahadur Shah, one of the longest busroutes inside the capital, is 16.9km. But the route users would not benefit as the slashed fare would be less than Tk 1. Travellers now pay Tk 41.

Passenger welfare platform, Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, termed the decision of cutting down the bus fare "mockery with the people".

A day after the government slashed fuel price by Tk 2.25 per litre, a committee, led Bangladesh Road Transport Authority Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder, held a meeting at the BRTA headquarters yesterday and recommended that fares for intercity and long-route buses be Tk 2.12 per km instead of the Tk 2.15 per km.

The fare for city buses will be Tk 2.42 per km instead of Tk 2.45 per km while fare for minibus will be Tk 2.32 per km instead of Tk 2.35 per km.

However, the minimum fares for bus and minibus will remain the same at Tk 10 and Tk 8 respectively in city services.

In the evening, the Road Transport and Highways Division approved it and issued the circular.

On August 31, 2022, the government reduced the bus fare by 5 paisa per kilometre, four weeks after it raised the fare by 22 percent.

Meanwhile, Jatri Kalyan Samity in a statement yesterday said when different bus operators have been overcharging people ahead of Eid, the government decided to reduce the bus fare by only 3 paisa even after reduction of fuel prices twice.

"This is a mockery with travellers … The decision is no way implementable," read the statement sent by Samity's Secretary General Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury.

The organisation said the government in 2016 also reduced the bus fare by 3 paisa, but the travellers did not get any benefit. "Like the previous incident, people will not benefit this time," it reads.

Wishing anonymity, an owner of a major private bus operator said they already sold all advance Eid tickets.

He said they would try to implement the new fare once they get the chart.

Contacted, BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad told this correspondent that they will implement the new fare like they did earlier.

"We will prepare a chart on the basis of the decision and implement it."