Padma Bridge collects Tk 1,500cr in tolls since opening

The Padma Bridge has collected Tk 1,500 crore in tolls since its inauguration on June 25, 2022.

Till April 27 midnight, a total of Tk 1502,62,15,900 have been collected from 1,12,91,095 vehicles, said Padma Bridge Site Office Additional Director Md Amirul Haider Chowdhury.

Amirul said, "The amount of toll collection on Padma Bridge is as expected."

Approximately 56,01,232 vehicles used the Mawa entry point, while 56,89,863 vehicles crossed at the Jajira point.

A record was set on April 9, when the bridge saw its highest single-day toll collection of Tk 4.90 crore from 45,204 vehicles.

The Padma Bridge was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on June 25, 2023 and was opened to traffic the following morning, marking a significant milestone in the country's infrastructure development and economic enhancement.

On the first day, 51,316 vehicles crossed the bridge and Tk 2,09,31,550 was collected.

The megastructure was constructed with a budget of Tk 30,193.39 crore.