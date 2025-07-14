Over 9,000km of Noakhali roads need urgent repair

A total of 9,079 kilometres of roads under the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) in Noakhali district are in a state of disrepair, making travel a daily ordeal for over three million residents.

The broken roads include 3,509 km of paved roads, 209 km of brick-paved roads, and 5,310 km of earthen roads across the district's nine upazilas.

Despite repeated requests for repair funds, the LGED office in Noakhali said it receives less than one-third of the amount requisitioned each year, leaving vital roads in Chatkhil, Sonaimuri, Begumganj, Senbag, Companiganj, Kabirhat, Sadar, Subarnachar, and Hatiya upazilas neglected for years.

Travelling these roads, even on foot, has also become difficult.

Locals said key routes such as Kachua-Sahapur-Bot-toli, Chatkhil-Monohorpur via Palla Bazar, Khilpara-Deliai, Dashgharia-Sahapur, Khilpara-Abirpara, Kachari Bazar-Baroi Para, Bangla Bazar-Padipara, Amisha Para-Padi Para, Rajganj-Bangla Bazar, Bahadurpur-Gopinathpur, Krishnarampur Board Office, and Chhatar Paiya-Dumurua remain riddled with large potholes, eroded asphalt, and loose stone and brick chips.

They also said accidents have become frequent, as vehicles carrying students and passengers often overturn after falling into potholes.

Pranta Chandra Sutradhar, a student of Noakhali City College, said no rickshaw wants to go through these roads, and if they do, they charge double or more."

Several businessmen in Maijdee voiced similar frustrations, blaming the poor state of infrastructure for damage to their businesses.

Enamul Haque, a local expatriate, businessman Amir Hossain, and teachers Hasina Khanam and Mahbuba Akter said travelling the Chhatarpaiya-Dumurua road always feels unsafe.

Contacted, Executive Engineer of LGED Noakhali, Sheikh Mahfuzul Haque Hosain, said most of the district's roads have become unfit for use due to flooding and stagnant rainwater.

He blamed the encroachment of canals and drains, which prevents proper drainage.

He said Tk 600 crore is needed to repair and renovate the 9,079 kilometres of roads. "We have sent a letter to the department requesting allocation," he said, adding that in the 2024–2025 fiscal year, 180 kilometres of roads were repaired at a cost of Tk 109 crore.

Khandaker Istiak Ahmed, Noakhali's deputy commissioner, said the roads are in a deplorable condition, but repairs have stalled due to a financial crisis.

"We've held meetings and sent requisitions to the department concerned. LGED will begin work once the allocation is received," he added.