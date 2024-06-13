Transport
Operation of Ctg-Cox’s Bazar train resumes amid high demand

Star Digital Report
Cox’s Bazar Rail Station to elevate your Cox's Bazar experience
Photo: The Daily Star

People are happy to get back the special train service on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route as the authorities resumed its operation yesterday after a 12-day break.

The temporary special train left Chattogram at 7:00am yesterday and reached Cox's Bazar Railway Station at 10:20am. The same train returns Chattogram from Cox's Bazar station at 7:00pm yesterday.

However, this train will run temporarily till June 24 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Golam Rabbani, station manager of Cox's Bazar Railway Station, told our staff correspondent.

Tariqul Islam, a passenger, said, "We are very happy to get back the special train service. We can have now a safe and comfortable journey."

"I urge the government to continue the service permanently," he said.

The service of the special train on this route was suspended on May 30 due to shortage of locomotive, locomaster and manpower, said Saiful Islam, divisional railway manager (DRM) in Chattogram.

Considering its huge demand, the service resumed from yesterday, he said.

Asked what would happen after June 24, he said, "Let's see. If the authority permits, the service will be continued uninterruptedly."

Operation of train service with Cox's Bazar Express launched on the most cherished 102-kilometre long Chattogram–Cox's Bazar rail route from December 1 last year. Later, another train Parjatok Express was added in the fleet in January.

Honouring public demand, the railway authorities on April 8 launched the special train on the route and the service continued for five days before and five days after Eid-ul-Fitr.

