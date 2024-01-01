Opening of Khulna-Mongla-Jashore train services postponed

Commuter train services on the Jashore-Khulna-Mongla route, which was supposed to start today, have been postponed as construction work of the railway tracks is yet to be completed.

Asim Kumar Talukdar, general manager of Railway Western Zone, said, "Train operation on the route is not starting from today. Some works of the rail line still remain incomplete. The construction firm has not handed over the rail line to the railway authorities. The new date for opening the train service is yet to be fixed."

Md Arifuzzman, projector director of Khulna-Mongla Rail Line Construction Project, said the new date for opening the train services will be set upon completion of the remaining work.

Earlier, the authorities concerned set today (January 1, 2024) to begin the train services on the route with three pairs of commuter trains.

According to Bangladesh Railway (BR), two pairs of trains will run between Jashore and Mongla, while one pair will operate between Khulna and Jashore.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the project on November 1 last year.