Occupied footpaths do not go with a modern Dhaka

The capital city of Dhaka is going through an extraordinary transformation. The most recent modern addition to that is the MRT-6, the first of a series of metro rail lines being developed or planned.

Despite relatively high fare, passengers have so far been more than happy to take from from Uttara to Motijheel and vice versa, and enjoy the ability to travel at high speeds. This has brought much needed relief to the people of Dhaka, who for decades have been suffering because of traffic congestions.

In fact, the neat and clean interior of the metro rail stations and the disciplined way in which it operates are inspiring people to change their behaviours – where everybody is respectful and helpful to each other. This is definitely the sign of much needed progress.

The other significant transportation method that has brought ease to the people of Dhaka is the expressway from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Hatirjheel. People travelling to Uttara, Tongi and Gazipur from the centre of Dhaka or those going the opposite direction can now travel uninterrupted and with ease. It shows that people are willing to pay if it brings comfort and saves time.

Foreigners who often complain about the traffic system of the capital city are also appreciative of these new infrastructures.

There are other such infrastructures being built, which will hopefully bring positive impacts on the transport systems of Dhaka – traditionally one of the most congested cities of the world – and make the capital truly modern, greener, and liveable.

While these remarkable developments are there, a report by The Daily Star today reveals a stark failure of the city governance. The occupation of footpaths is an issue that has plagued the city for many decades, and people are now beyond frustrated.

According to the Bangladesh Hawkers Sangram Parishad, there are around five lakh hawkers in Dhaka city, who might sell anything from safety pins and children's books to vegetable and fish.

There hawkers occupy footpaths illegally by paying money to local political leaders, law enforcers, and even hawkers association leaders.

This is a common picture almost across the entire city – something that creates a huge problem for pedestrians. It also leads to footpaths and the surroundings to be filthy, strewn with plastics and other pollutants.

Anyone who wants to walk instead of using vehicles at short distances are discouraged by the sorry state of footpaths.

These practices also contradicts with the promises made by city leaders. They have repeatedly vowed to keep the city's footpaths clean and occupation-free. However, no visible, concerted efforts have been taken or implemented to make the footpaths usable.

This raises questions over whether the political leadership really want the city streets to be neat and clean.

The sight of occupied footpaths remind us continuously that the city we envision for a Digital, or Smart Bangladesh is not going to happen soon.

It also raises questions about the goodwill of the people in power.

Are the money-grabbing rackets that operate to extort these hawkers too powerful even for the decision makers?

Whatever the answer may be, these filthy, occupied footpaths do not go with the image of a modern city.