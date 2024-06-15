North-bound Eid journey: Traffic movement slow, but no jam

Vehicular movement on the west zone highways of Bangbandhu Bridge slowed in since the evening due to rush of holidaymakers ahead of Eid.

Md Abdul Wadud, officer-in-charge of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station, said the pressure of vehicles increased in the west zone of the highway (Sirajganj side) from this afternoon after traffic movement became normal in the east zone (Tangail) in the morning, reports our Pabna correspondent.

"Although there is a huge pressure of vehicles, there is no hassle in the movement of traffic movement. All the vehicles are crossing the highways smoothly," the highway OC said.

Around 900 policemen are working on the 95-km highways in the Bangabandhu Bridge west zone in Sirajganj. Police have been alert in important points of the highways so that no vehicle stops in the highway and create hassle on roads.

According to the Bangabandhu Bridge Authority, a total of 40,906 vehicles crossed the bridge in last 24 hours. A total of Tk 3.21 crore toll was collected in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, our Tangail correspondent reported that although there were tailbacks last night, traffic has become normal since the morning, and there haven't been any jams in the east zone of Bangabandhu Bridge.

"I started my journey from Tongi last night (Friday night) to come to Pabna. I needed eight hours to reach Bangabandhu Bridge. I reached home around 10:00am, after travelling for 12 hours," said Md Faruk Hossain, a garment official.

"I had to wait a minimum of five hours in the traffic jam at the east zone of Bangabandhu Bridge in Tangail," he said adding that there was no traffic jam in the west zone of the bridge but vehicles were moving slowly.