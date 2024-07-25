Transport
Star Digital Report
Thu Jul 25, 2024 06:41 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 25, 2024 09:35 PM

Most Viewed

Transport

No train operations until 'situation improves'

Star Digital Report
Thu Jul 25, 2024 06:41 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 25, 2024 09:35 PM
no train operations until situation improves
Representational image. File photo

Bangladesh Railway (BR) will not resume operation of passenger and freight trains until the "situation improves," Railways Minister Zillul Hakim told The Daily Star today.

He, however, could not tell when the situation will improve and thus railway operations could be resumed.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"…We cannot allow the so-called protesters to destroy our trains, coaches," he said, adding, "All trains will be made operational once the situation is improved."

Railways Ministry's Secretary Humanun Kabir told The Daily Star and other media yesterday they would resume operation of passenger trains on a very limited scale from today.

But railway authorities last night backtracked from the plan and decided not to resume train services.

Asked about the matter, the minister said the secretary might have taken the decision to resume operations "without considering everything".

The minister and the director general of BR returned to Bangladesh yesterday evening after a foreign tour.

Related topic:
train services suspended until situation improvesRailway operations suspended
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

railway staff strike 2022: Railway operations suspended all over country

Demands will be met, resume train operations: Railways Minister to running staffers

2y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

'আক্রমণের ধরনই বলে ওরা ছাত্র না'

সর্বোচ্চ ২৫৯ জন পুলিশ সদস্য সেখানে চিকিৎসার জন্য ভর্তি হয়েছেন। যার মধ্যে তিনজন মারা গেছেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|কোটা আন্দোলন

হাসপাতালে ‘অবরুদ্ধ’ নাহিদ ও আসিফ, কেবিনের সামনে ‘গোয়েন্দা পুলিশ’

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification