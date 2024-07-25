No train operations until 'situation improves'

Bangladesh Railway (BR) will not resume operation of passenger and freight trains until the "situation improves," Railways Minister Zillul Hakim told The Daily Star today.

He, however, could not tell when the situation will improve and thus railway operations could be resumed.

"…We cannot allow the so-called protesters to destroy our trains, coaches," he said, adding, "All trains will be made operational once the situation is improved."

Railways Ministry's Secretary Humanun Kabir told The Daily Star and other media yesterday they would resume operation of passenger trains on a very limited scale from today.

But railway authorities last night backtracked from the plan and decided not to resume train services.

Asked about the matter, the minister said the secretary might have taken the decision to resume operations "without considering everything".

The minister and the director general of BR returned to Bangladesh yesterday evening after a foreign tour.