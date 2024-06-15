No traffic jam on roads ahead of Eid

Says Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday said there is no traffic congestion on the country's roads and highways despite the pressure of vehicles during the Eid journey.

He made the remark while speaking at a press conference at the Awami League president's Dhanmondi political office in Dhaka.

Quader, also the AL general secretary, directed the authorities concerned to discharge their duties so that nobody can set up cattle markets on roads.

"Sacrificial animal-carrying vehicles and cattle markets may cause some traffic congestion… it is difficult to avoid sufferings when it rains. Attention should be paid to performing responsibilities and surveillance should be increased to prevent untoward accidents and loss of life on roads," he said.

About the remand of an AL leader over the killing of lawmaker Anar, the AL general secretary said it is not right to call anyone a criminal before a case is filed and the verdict is declared.

Replying to a statement of Mirza Fakhrul that the incumbent government is the enemy of BNP, Quader said only a government that will guarantee BNP's election victory with absolute majority can be a friend of that party.