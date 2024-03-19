No plan to raise train fares soon

Railways minister terms news reports of possible hike rumour

Railways Minister Zillul Hakim yesterday said they have no plans to hike train fares anytime soon, a claim that goes against official documents signed by the minister himself.

He dismissed the news on railway's move to raise fares of passenger trains as "rumours", according to rail ministry press release.

The minister was speaking at a views-exchange meeting with public representatives, civil society members, and the Baliakandi upazila administration in Rajbari.

His comments came a day after several newspapers, including The Daily Star, ran reports that passenger train fares are going to be increased soon as the BR is set to cancel a longstanding rebate to the fares of passengers travelling over 100km.

Currently, the BR gives a 20-30 percent rebate for those travelling over 100km. Once the BR cancels the facility that has been in place since 1992, the fares will go up, said officials.

Talking to The Daily Star on Saturday, Sardar Shahadat Ali, who is serving as BR director general as part of additional charges, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina already gave the go-ahead to BR's proposal to cancel the rebate.

He added that they were planning to implement the decision from April 1 and once the rebate facility is scrapped, train fares would increase.

Besides, this correspondent has obtained a document that is actually the synopsis of the rail ministry's proposal.

Zillul and Railways Ministry Secretary Humayun Kabir signed the proposal on February 13 and the prime minister on March 2, shows the document.

At yesterday's meeting, the minister, however, said the news on the move to hike the train fares is a "rumour. "People know who spread rumours ... who torch trains and destroy railway lines.

"The BNP is hatching conspiracies, and the party killed people by setting fire to train in Gopibagh recently. The entire nation knows it."

Although the minister held the BNP responsible for the fire, probe committee of railways authorities are yet to identify the culprits behind the arson attack on Benapole Express on January 5 that killed four people.

Talking about the derailment of Bijoy Express in Cumilla on Sunday, Zillul said the man who uprooted fishplates of the rail line fled the spot leaving an ID card and a bag after being chased.

"He did it in exchange for some money. BNP and its ally Jamaat usually do such things," the minister said, without giving any details.

BR has formed a committee, led by Anisur Rahman, divisional transport officer (Chattogram), to investigate the incident and asked it to submit the report within seven working days.