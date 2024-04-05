No idea about 15% VAT on metro rail ticket: Quader

Amid speculations regarding the imposition of a 15 percent VAT on metro rail's ticket with effect from July 1, Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said that they know nothing about the matter.

"Who suddenly announced such a thing? We don't know anything about it," he said.

Quader, also general secretary of the ruling Awami League, said this while addressing an Iftar and Eid gifts distribution programme at Rajdhani High School ground on Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka this morning.

Calling the metro rail a service-oriented transportation, he said they would discuss with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the issue.

"People are benefiting from it. And we haven't made any decision on that," he said about the VAT issue.

Quader said they don't know who announced it in a hurry before any high-level decision of the government. Journalists should have asked about it.

There is currently a VAT waiver on Metrorail tickets, which will expire on June 30. DMTCL requested NBR to extend the period but the revenue board expressed unwillingness to extend the exemption.

The second secretary of NBR's VAT Division Barrister Md Badruzzaman Munshi sent a letter to the managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) in this regard.

According to the letter, VAT exemption on metro rail tickets will expire on June 30.