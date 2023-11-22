No flammable objects allowed on metro rail: DMTCL

No passenger will be allowed to carry any flammable objects on metro rail trains, into stations or other metro rail projects.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) issued a circular in this regard, which will come into force immediately.

The state-run company gave the directive after holding a safety review meeting yesterday to ensure safety of its different establishments, operation of metro rail and foreigners involved in three metro projects, DMTCL Company Secretary Mohammad Abdur Rouf told The Daily Star today.