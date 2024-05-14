Transport
Star Digital Report
Tue May 14, 2024 03:15 PM
Last update on: Tue May 14, 2024 03:27 PM

No decision yet on running metro rail on Fridays: MAN Siddique

Star Digital Report
Dhaka Metro Rail
Representational image

The metro railway authority is yet to decide whether to run metro trains on Fridays.

Currently, Dhaka metro service is closed on the weekly holiday, Friday.

The authority, however, is working to increase metro train frequency during peak hours, MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, told The Daily Star today.

Recently, some media reported that metro rail authority is going to operate trains on Fridays.

When MAN Siddique's attention was drawn in this regard, he said, "We have not taken any such decision yet. Our current goal is to cut the headway (frequency) time during peak hours from eight minutes to five."

He said that their consultants, technical and operation teams are currently working on this issue and will turn in a report on May 19.

"Upon receiving the report, we will take final decision," he added.

Related topic:
Dhaka metro rail
