New schedule for metro rail from June 19

As the government has adjusted the office timing in the government offices from 9:00am to 5:00pm, the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) has announced a new schedule starting from June 19.

The new schedule will become effective after Eid-ul-Azha, said DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique while talking to reporters at the Expatriate Welfare Bhaban in Dhaka.

According to the new schedule, metro rail will run from Uttara north from 7:10 am to 7:30 pm like before, he said.

However, carrying of rawhide, cooked meat won't be allowed on the metro rail and the previous restriction will remain in place, he added.

The metro rail service will remain closed on Eid day, said DMTCL MD.

The metro rail will not operate on Friday as it will be considered a weekly holiday, he said.

Metro rail time has been reduced to 15 minutes instead of 12 minutes on all public holidays except Saturday.

Regarding the rise in metro rail fare, the managing director said, "No decision has been taken yet. But it will increase and it could not be said before June 30."

On average, around 1600 to 1700 passengers are using metro rail, which has a carrying capacity of 2200 passengers.

Some 3.25 lakh passengers are using metro rail now in a day and its runs 194 times.