Negligence of train driver, assistant led to train accident on Kalurghat Bridge

The train disregarded crucial safety signals and exceeded the speed limit, leading to the horrific collision

The negligence of the locomaster and assistant locomaster of the Parjatan Express was responsible for the devastating train accident on Chattogram's Kalurghat Bridge, which claimed two lives just two days before Eid-ul-Azha, a probe committee said today.

The probe committee found that the Parjatan Express, coming from Cox's Bazar, disregarded crucial safety signals and exceeded the speed limit, leading to the horrific collision.

The probe body, formed by Bangladesh Railways authorities, submitted the report to ABM Kamruzzaman, divisional railway manager of Chattogram today, the committee sources said.

On the night of June 5, the Cox's Bazar train smashed into four CNG-run auto-rickshaws, two motorcycles, and an ice cream van on Kalurghat Bridge over the Karnaphuli river.

The accident resulted in the deaths of two-year-old Mehrimah Noor, tragically in her parents' lap, and auto-rickshaw driver Touhidul Islam alias Tushar, 29. Besides, at least 16 others were injured.

In the probe report, the committee has recommended departmental punishment for locomaster Golam Rasul and assistant locomaster Mohammad Amin Ullah. The two were immediately suspended after the accident, said the BR sources.

The committee sources said strict protocols are to be maintained for crossing the Kalurghat Bridge before entering the bridge. Trains are supposed to stop on either ends of the Kalurghat bridge and the crew are supposed to sign a designated logbook. Then, the train driver is supposed to cross the bridge only after receiving a clear signal, adhering to a strict speed limit of 10km per hour.

Quoting the probe report, the sources said the locomaster did not stop at one end of the Kalurghat bridge. He also ignored the gatekeeper's signal and was driving the train at a speed of 26-27kmph.

If the driver had followed the instructions and stopped the train, the vehicles on the bridge would have had ample time to move aside, preventing the tragedy, they said.

However, ABM Kamruzzaman declined to make any comments regarding the matter.

Recommendations for Enhanced Safety

The four-member probe body headed by Divisional Transportation Officer of BR (east zone) Anisur Rahman also mentioned some recommendations to thwart further accidents.

Anisur could not be contacted for his comment as he did not receive phone call despite repeated attempts.

Admitting the matter, ABM Kamruzzaman said, "The probe report includes some recommendations aimed at preventing future train accidents on various lines, including the Chittagong-Cox's Bazar route.

Although he did not disclose further details of the recommendations, sources in the BR said several key recommendations specifically target the hazardous Kalurghat Bridge area:

- Provide walkie-talkies to gatekeepers at both ends of the Kalurghat Bridge, as well as to train drivers and guards, to mitigate network problems often encountered with mobile phones.

- Assign permanent and experienced gatekeepers to both ends of the bridge.

- Install two additional gate barriers on both sides of the bridge, supplementing the existing ones.

- Place boards detailing accident risks at both bridge entrances to educate and encourage adherence to signals.

- Form a committee comprising local upazila administration, police, and community leaders to encourage local drivers, particularly motorcyclists, to obey gate signals. The investigation found that motorcyclists often ignore signals and enter the bridge even when a train is present, creating a significant risk.

- Departmental officers and their subordinates should conduct regular inspections and document their findings. Additionally, control rooms at Gomdandi and Janalihat stations should explicitly inform train drivers and guards about the dead-stop requirement and speed control for the bridge as trains approach.

The railway authorities are expected to make a final decision after thoroughly examining the investigation report and its recommendations.

Contacted, Md Sabuktagin, general manager of BR (east zone), said he was yet to go through the report and will take necessary steps after going through it.