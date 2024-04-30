NCPSRR urges Bangladesh Railway to maintain current ticket prices

The National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads, and Railways (NCPSRR), a prominent civil society group, has vehemently opposed Bangladesh Railway's decision to eliminate fare discounts starting May 4, which will lead to a significant increase in train fares by 20 to 30 percent for journeys exceeding 100km.

Md Shahid Mia, convener of NCPSRR, and Ashish Kumar Dey, general secretary, expressed their concerns through a public statement today.

They highlighted the current economic hardships, including the steep rise in the cost of living, exacerbated by an ongoing heatwave and reduced incomes among labourers and the lower-middle class. The fare increase, under these circumstances, is completely illogical and against public interest, the NCPSRR leaders stated.

The statement also referenced the challenges posed by crop failures and anticipated hikes in agricultural product prices, stressing that such an environment makes the fare increase particularly burdensome for ordinary citizens.

Governments worldwide often subsidise state-run transport to ease public burdens, a practice that includes Bangladesh. The government is no exception in providing subsidies, and it could increase these subsidies instead of letting the public suffer through fare hikes, said the statement.

The leaders of NCPSRR called on all relevant authorities to reconsider the planned fare adjustments, advocating for the continuation of subsidies to prevent additional financial strain on the populace during these trying times.