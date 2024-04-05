NBR wants to slap 15pc VAT on Metro fare from July 1

Metro rail users will probably have to pay more as the National Board of Revenue is going to impose 15 percent VAT on the fare from July 1.

The NRB yesterday wrote to the metro rail authorities, saying that they will not extend the exemption of 15 percent VAT, supposed to be imposed on December 28, 2022, when the metro rail launched.

The metro authorities said once VAT is imposed, it is going to affect the commuters. They said they will request the NBR to reconsider its decision.

The country's first metro rail service was opened to public partially in December 2022 and fully from November last year.

Around 2.95 lakh people used the trains daily before Ramadan and the metro rail authorities earned around Tk 1.5 crore daily, according to officials of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL).

The fare from Uttara to Motijheel is Tk 100 and the minimum fare is Tk 20.

The NBR, in a letter to the DMTCL, said various development projects are underway to attain the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2041.

The government must ensure funds to implement the projects, which are mainly coming from direct and indirect taxes.

The revenue administration said tax benefits are given to various sectors on different occasions to promote the development of domestic industries, reduce import dependency, and support small and cottage industries.

However, to improve the revenue-GDP ratio, it needs to finance the state's development activities, said the NBR, adding that it is gradually withdrawing tax exemptions from various areas.

"It means that the sectors of tax exemptions are being reduced," said the NBR in the letter explaining its inability to continue the benefit after June 30 this year.

Contacted, Mohammad Abdur Rouf, secretary of DMTCL, the operating agency of metro rail, said they were yet to formally receive the letter, but they heard about it.

He said the NBR last year proposed lifting the tax exemptions but deferred it following the DMTCL's request.

When the NBR made the same proposal this year, they again requested them not to put VAT on train fare as it would impact commuters, he said.

He said metro rail is a public transport and people of all walks of life use it. So, it would not be fair to impose VAT only because metro rail is an air-conditioned service.

In the case of conventional trains, people have the option to use non-AC seats, but the metro rail is fully air-conditioned, he added.

"So, we are still opposing the decision and will request the NBR to postpone it. We will try our best," he told The Daily Star yesterday.