MRT-6 extension: Metro rail authorities consider Tongi route with 5 stations

Metro rail authorities have primarily considered a route to expand the Mass Rapid Transit Line-6 up to Tongi from Uttara.

The 7.5km route would have five stations, MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL), said today.

He was giving a presentation at a branding seminar on Dhaka Metro Rail at a city hotel.

DMTCL now operates trains on a 20km route from Uttara to Motijheel of MRT Line-6. It has completed 34 percent works to extend the line up to Kamalapur from Motijheel.

MAN Siddique said they have started a pre-feasibility study to expand the line up to Tongi and they examined six possible routes for the extension.

Among the six routes, they primarily considered the Uttara North-Diabari Bazar-Sonargaon Janapath Road-West Sonargaon Janapath Road-East-Tongi Bazar-Tongi Railway Station route for the extension.

The possible five stations would be at Diabari Bazar, Sonargaon Janapath Road West, Sonargaon Janapath Road East, Tongi Bazar, and Tongi Railway Station, shows the document.

The population of the catchment area is 4.15 lakh.