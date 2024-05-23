Movement of bulk carriers to be halted for 11 days during Eid: state minister

The movement of bulk carriers will be halted for 11 days from June 13 during the Eid-ul-Azha to ensure hassle-free movement of vessels.

Besides, all trucks and covered vans except cattle-carrying vehicles or perishable goods-laden vehicles will remain suspended for seven days during the Eid-ul-Azha.

The decision was taken at a meeting on the movement of ferries, steamers, launches, and other vessels during Eid-ul-Azha at the secretariat with State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury in the chair.

However, the number of ferries in Kazirhat and Paturia ferry terminals will be increased, while the number of launches will be increased.

Claiming that the Eid journey was safe last year, the minister said like the previous years, steps were taken so that home-bound people can travel safely.

Besides, all are working to ensure safe transportation of sacrificial animal-carrying vessels, he said.

He also urged people to follow the weather bulletin regularly while transporting passengers and sacrificial animals during the Eid.