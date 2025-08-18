Mohanagar Express reaches Ashuganj, forgets to bring five coaches along

Rail communication between Dhaka and Chittagong and Sylhet temporarily suspended

A Dhaka-bound intercity train gave passengers an unexpected surprise this evening when five of its coaches detached mid-journey and failed to arrive at Ashuganj Railway Station with the rest of the Mohanagar Express.

Rail communication between Dhaka and Chittagong and Sylhet was temporarily snapped due to the incident, said Assistant Station Master of Brahmanbaria Railway Station Shakir Jahan.

The incident occurred around 5:35pm after the train was heading towards the Bhairab Railway Bridge, shortly after it departed from Brahmanbaria Railway Station.

Photo: Collected

The coupling hook between the two coaches broke and got detached. Efforts are on to normalise train operations by moving the carriages.

The Ashuganj Railway Station is located right at the base of the Bhairab Railway Bridge, only 10-15 yards away.

Train guard KM Shahinur Islam earlier said no passengers were injured.

"The Mohanagar Express left Brahmanbaria around 5:15pm. As it was approaching Ashuganj, the Ta and Tha coaches detached in the middle, leaving five compartments stranded on the track," he explained.

As a result, the engine and front portion of the train rolled into Ashuganj, while the disconnected coaches were left behind between Brahmanbaria and Ashuganj. Railway staff were later dispatched to secure the coaches and reconnect the service.

The Mohanagar Express had set off with 18 coaches and an engine. Railway authorities said they are investigating the cause of the detachment but have yet to confirm the exact reason.