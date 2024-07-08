Metro services snapped for 30 minutes

Metro rail services faced nearly half an hour of disruption yesterday due to power cuts.

"Metro rail has started regular operation as power supply is now normal," said a post on the official Facebook page of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited.

In an earlier post, it said, "Since 2:27pm, metro rail operation has been suspended due to power outage."

From around 3:00pm, the train services became normal.

A Farmgate-bound passenger, Pinaki Roy, told The Daily Star, "The train stopped slowly at Shewrapara Station and stayed there for eight-10 minutes."

"After that, the metro rail authorities announced over the loudspeaker, asking passengers to get off the train. All passengers waited on the platform for around 30 minutes."

He added that the metro rail service resumed at 2:58pm.