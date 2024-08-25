Metro service resumes today after over a month

The metro rail is set to resume its service today, over a month of suspension following attacks during the recent mass student protests.

However, the Mirpur-10 and Kazipara stations will remain closed as those were badly damaged in the attacks, metro rail officials said.

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) announced on their verified Facebook page that, as before, the train service will not operate on Fridays.

The metro rail will follow its previous schedule.

Metro had brought much-needed relief to the city dwellers, reducing commute time by offering a convenient alternative to the congested roads.

Commuters enjoyed the ease of purchasing tickets and navigating the city without the hassle of traffic jams.

But people started to suffer on the streets again after the metro rail services were suspended on July 18 as the Mirpur-10 and Kazipara stations were vandalised during the quota protests.

The familiar struggle of catching overcrowded buses returned, with many commuters waiting long hours to reach their destinations.

The recent protests by various groups after the fall of Hasina have only exacerbated the situation, leaving commuters to bear the brunt of the metro rail's absence.

After the fall of the Hasina-led government on August 5, the interim government instructed DMTCL to resume metro services by August 17, except at the vandalised stations.

However, DMTCL announced delays due to an "unavoidable situation," which later revealed to be a work abstention by around 700 employees from grades 10 to 20, who began striking on August 6, demanding a pay hike to match their higher-grade colleagues.

The metro rail authority decided to resume operations on August 25 [today] after the employees returned to work on August 19.